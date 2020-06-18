HYDERABAD: Recording its highest single-day spike, Telangana on Thursday reported 352 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of Coronavirus cases in the State to 6,027. Three persons died of the dreaded virus in the day, taking the death toll to 195 across the state. This is the highest number of new cases of coronavirus registered on a single day since lockdown was imposed in the state. Of the total cases registered on Thursday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area alone accounted for 302 cases. Another 17 cases from Rangareddy, 10 cases from Medchal, four from Mancherial, three each from Jangaon and Warangal Urban and two cases each from Jaishanker Bhupalpally, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, and Sangareddy were reported. One case each was reported from Khammam and Warangal Rural.

As per the media bulletin released by the government, 230 patients have been cured and discharged on Thursday. With this, the total number of discharged persons in the state rose to 3,301. There are 2,503 active cases in the state.