Telangana Registers Increase in Overall Crime Rate in 2022

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed an overall increase in crime in 2022, Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said on Thursday, adding the crime rate has increased by 4.44 percent. He said a major portion contributed to cyber crimes.

Addressing a press conference here, the state police chief said compared to 2021, the state has registered an increase of 57 percent in Cyber Crime cases this year. Mahendar Reddy said Telangana state registered a total of about 1.42 lakh cases in 2022 as against about 1.36 lakh cases last year.

Reddy said the current year has also witnessed a significant rise in crimes like burglary, robbery, thefts, kidnapping and white collar offences. The DGP said there was no major communal flare up and incidents were reported in the state this year.

The state police chief said the overall conviction rate increased by 6 percent during the current year as against previous year. He said during the current year, a total of 13,895 cyber crimes were registered as against 8,839 cases in 2021.

“Whenever we got information about Maoist movement, action was initiated,” Reddy said, adding that nearly 120 extremists have surrendered this year.

