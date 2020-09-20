HYDERABAD: Telangana on Sunday reported 2,137 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infecction count to 1,71,306 while eight more deaths pushed the toll to 1,033.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 322, followed by Rangareddy (182) and Medchal Malkajgiri (146) districts, a government bulletin said, providing data as of 8 PM on Saturday. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,39,700,while 30,573 were presently under treatment across the state.

As many as 53,811 samples were tested on September 19, taking the total specimens examined so far to 24,88,220. The samples tested per million population was 67,020, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in the state stood at 0.60 per cent, while it was 1.60 per cent at the national level. Telangana's recovery rate was 81.54 per cent against 79.65 per cent at the country level. The number of individuals in home or institutional isolation was 24,019, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally reached 54,00,619 on Sunday, after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a rise of 92,605 cases in the last 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,133 to 86,752. India now has 10,10,824 active cases. More than 43 lakh people have recovered.