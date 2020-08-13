HYDERABAD: Telangana has reported 1,931 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Thursday, August 13. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 86,475 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 665.



According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Thursday, a total of 1,780 people were discharged between Tuesday and Wednesday night, taking the total COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 63,074 till date. The state's recovery rate stands at 72.93 per cent while the country's recovery rate is at 70.37 per cent.

Currently, there are 22,736 active cases of coronavirus in the state out of which, 15,621 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine and the rest are in institutional care.

The state government has conducted testing on 23,303 samples in the past 24 hours. With this, a total of 6,89,150 samples have been tested in the state till date. The test reports of 706 people are awaited.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 298 cases. Out of the 1,931 fresh cases, Warangal Urban registered 144 cases, Ranga Reddy reported 124 cases followed by Karimnagar with 89 cases.