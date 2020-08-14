HYDERABAD: Telangana has conducted testing on 22,046 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,921 tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 88,396 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 674 with nine fatalities being reported on Friday, August 14.



According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Friday, a total of 1,210 people were discharged between Wednesday and Thursday night, taking the total COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 64,284 till date. The state's recovery rate stands at 72.72 per cent while the country's recovery rate is at 70.76 per cent.

The mortality rate in the state is 0.76 per cent as against the country's mortality rate of 1.96 per cent.

Currently, there are 23,438 active cases of coronavirus in the state out of which, 16,439 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine and the rest 6,999 are in institutional care. The state government has tested 7,11,196 samples till date. The test reports of 1,151 people are awaited.

Out of the 1,921 fresh cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has recorded the highest with 356 cases, Medchal registered 168 cases, Ranga Reddy reported 134 cases followed by Warangal Urban with 74 cases while 63 COVID-19 cases were reported in Nizamabad.