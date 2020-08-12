HYDERABAD: Telangana conducted testing on 22,972 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,897 tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 84,544 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 654 with nine fatalities being reported on Wednesday, August 12.



According to the bulletin released by the state health department on today, a total of 1,920 people were discharged between Monday and Tuesday night, pushing the total COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 61,294 till date. The state's recovery rate stands at 72.49 per cent, while the country's recovery rate is at 69.79 per cent. The mortality rate in the state is 0.77 per cent and the country's mortality rate is 1.99 per cent.

Currently, there are 22,596 active cases of coronavirus cases in the state, out of which 15,534 patients are undergoing treatment in home quarantine and the rest are in institutional care.The health bulletin said that 84 per cent of the patients infected with the COVID-19 are asymptomatic. The state government has tested 6,65,847 samples till date. The test reports of 1,221 people are awaited.

Currently there are 11,517 isolation beds, 4,414 oxygen beds, and 1,851 ICU beds vacant beds available for COVID-19 treatment.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest with 479 cases. Out of the 1,897 fresh cases, Medchal Malkajgiri registered 172 cases, Ranga Reddy reported 162 cases, followed by Sangareddy with 107 cases and 87 COVID-19 cases were reported in Warangal Urban.



