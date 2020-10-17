A total of 1,451 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Telangana in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 2.20 lakh. The death toll increased to 1,265 with nine more fatalities. The recovery rate in Telangana rose to more than 89 per cent.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 235 of the 1,451 fresh cases. A total of 104 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Rangareddy followed by Malkajgiri with 101 cases. The total number of recovered cases stood at 1.96 lakh while 22,774 were under treatment.

According to the latest reports, 42,497 samples were tested on October 16 and so far 37.89 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was 1.01 lakh.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate increased to 89.1 per cent, while it was 87.78 percent in the country.

India's coronavirus caseload went past 74 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 65 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.78 percent. A total of 837 people died due to COVID-19 and the coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,12,998 while the infection tally mounted to 74,32,680 with 62,212 new cases being reported.