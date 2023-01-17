Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) here decided to increase the appointments to speed up the process of issuance of passports.

Unprecedented number of applicants are thronging the Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) located in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana. To speed up the process, the RPO will issue more appointments for new or already registered applicants in the state, a press release said.

According to the release, applicants will now be able to book new appointments as well as advance their confirmed appointments.

To clear the huge rush of applicants at the Passport Seva Kendras, the RPO has increased the appointments in Begumpet PSK - for Regular 50, Tatkal service, 50, Ameerpet PSK - Regular 25, Tatkal service 25, Tolichowki PSK - Regular 25, Tatkal 25 and Nizamabad Tatkal service 20. The increase in appointments will be effective from 15 January 2023.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Chose to Skip 2023 Davos Summit: Amarnath’s Retort to TDP