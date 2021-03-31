Telangana To Reel Under Intense Heatwave This Summer: IMD

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded the warning bells in the twin cities stating that Hyderabad will reel under a heatwave in the coming days. The IMD issued its first heatwave warning for the season from March 31 to April 2. Mercury Levels are expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across several districts of Telangana (Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mulugu, Narayanpet, and Hyderabad).

The central and Southern parts of Telangana may face a high temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius and the Northern part will experience a rise in temperature.

Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Khairatabad recorded 40.1 degree Celsius followed by Madhapur, Red Hills, Manikonda, Nagole. And the highest maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad on Tuesday.

The director of IMD said that the city temperature will touch 40 degrees Celsius in the first week of April. Compared to last year, the overall temperature in March has been higher by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Due to the rise in temperature, citizens are advised to take all the precautions needed and drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration. Apply sunscreen to prevent skin damage.