Telangana Records Over 600 COVID Cases For Second Time In July

Telangana has recorded more than 600 COVID-19 cases for the second time in July. On Saturday, a total of 608 COVID-19 cases were reported and the figure is same as that of July 8.

In the last two days, more than 28,000 samples were tested. While 28,912 samples were tested on Saturday, results of 574 were awaited. Out of the total new cases reported on Saturday, 324 were from Hyderabad, 61 from Rangareddy, and 47 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

From March 2, 2020, to July 16, 2022, a total of 3.60 crore samples were tested and 6,08,337 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 8,00,326 have recovered, 4,900 were active cases, and 4,111 patients died.

The health authorities of Telangana are urging the people of the state to be careful and stressing the need to follow all the precautions.

Coming to India, In the last 24 hours, the country reported 20,528 new coronavirus cases and 49 fatalities. With this the total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 4,37,50,599.