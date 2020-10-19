Telangana Records Less Than 1,000 COVID-19 Cases In A Day

HYDERABAD: After a few weeks, Telangana reported less than 1,000 coronavirus cases. According to the Monday 8 AM update, a total of 948 new coronaviurs cases have been reported, taking the tally to 2,23,059 while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,275.

The silver lining amidst the dangerous coronavirus pandemic is that the total number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark at 2,00,686 with 1,896 people testing negative after treatment.

A total of 212 cases have been reported in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and it is the highest; GHMC is followed by Rangareddy (98) and Medchal Malkajgiri (65) districts, the bulletin said.

On October 18th, a total of 26,027 samples have been tested and as many as 17,432 are under treatment. Cumulatively, 38,56,530 samples have been tested.

According to the latest reports, the samples tested per million population was 1,03,614 and the case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 percent, while it was 1.5 percent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 89.96 percent, while it was 88.2 percent in the country. The number of individuals in home or institutional isolation was 17,432.

In India, the total cases mounted to 75,50,273 with 55,722 infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 1,14,610 with 579 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours.