HYDERABAD: Telangana reported the biggest single-day spike till now with 1,087 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, June 27. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state climbed up to 13,436. Currently, there are 8,265 active cases in the state.

A total of 4,928 were completely cured and discharged from hospitals till now. With six new deaths reported on Saturday, the death toll rose to 243 in the state.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits continue to maintain the worrisome trend with the highest cases and reported 888 new infections on June 27. Rangareddy reported 74 cases, 37 cases were reported in Medchal district.

Telangana state conducted testing on 3,923 samples on Saturday, out of which 2,836 were negative and the rest 1,087 were tested positive.

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the state government has increased the number of tests per day to 6,600.

Even Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) ordered to conduct a door to door survey, to identify people with COVID-19 symptoms like cold, cough and fever.

State Medical Department officials have asked the people to visit Fever Hospital, King Koti Hospital, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital along with Kondapur and Vanasthalipuram area hospital if they have any suspected coronavirus symptoms.

Health Minister Etela Rajender along with senior health officials inspected the private COVID-19 testing labs, to review the tests which were being conducted on Saturday.

The Minister's office later released a statement that stringent actions will be taken against labs which violate teh guidelines and charge high from patients. It also stated that in some labs the percentage of positive cases was 70 per cent.

As an anti-COVID-19 measure state government, the state government has also filled up the vacancies for 499 posts for Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). The state government received a total of 13,000 applications for the posts out of which they finalised 499 candidates, and the selected candidates will join duties from Monday, June 29.











