Hyderabad: Daily Covid-19 cases in Telangana continue to remain over the 700 mark as 795 new infections were reported till 5 pm on Tuesday. The total number of cases so far in the state stood at 8,15,679.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,111 as no new fresh fatality occurred due to the infection. A total of 658 persons reported recovery on Tuesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the state to 8,06,865 with recovery rate of 98. 92 per cent, according to a state health department bulletin here on Tuesday night.

The number of active cases in the state now stood at 4,703. As many as 36,619 samples were tested to detect the contagious virus during the past 24 hours out of which the results of 516 swab samples were pending. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 3,63,17,962 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the state till date, the bulletin added.

Of the new cases, 343 were recorded in Hyderabad district during the last 24 hours followed by its neighbouring districts Rangareddy (54), Medchal Malkajgiri (54) and Khammam(32). The remaining coronavirus infection cases of the day were contributed by other districts.