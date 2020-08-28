HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,932 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of those infected by the virus in the state to 1,17,415. The death toll rose to 799 with 11 more fatalities.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.68 per cent, while it was 1.83 per cent at the national level.

Out of the 2,932 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 520, followed by Rangareddy (218), Medchal Malkajgiri (218), Karimnagar (168), Nalgonda (159), Khammam (141), Jagityal (113), Mancherial (110), Suryapet (102) and Siddipet (100) districts.

All 33 districts in the state reported positive cases in double digits, the state government bulletin said on Friday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 27.

The number of samples tested in the state, cumulatively crossed 12 lakh and stood at 12,04,343 with 61,863 samples tested on August 27. The samples tested per million population was 32,439, the bulletin said.

The total number of people who have recovered from the infectious disease so far was 87,675, while 28,941 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the statewas 74.6 per cent, while it was 76.33 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally on Friday rose to 33,87,500 after 77,266 new infections. The country’s toll went up by 1,057 to 61,529, according to the union health ministry's update.