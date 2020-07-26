HYDERABAD: Telangana has reported 1,593 new COVID-19 cases. With this, there are now a total of 12,264 active patients in the state. The total number of people infected with the virus in the state so far stands at 54,059.

On Saturday as of 8 pm, the state recorded eight more COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death tally in the state to 463.

A total of 998 patients were reported to have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 41,332 so far, according to the health bulletin.

The Director of Public Health had not issued a media bulletin on Saturday and released it on Sunday, July 26.

A total of 15,654 samples were tested in the 24-hour period ending at 8 pm on Saturday, of which 1,593 samples tested positive for the virus. So far, the state has tested a total of 3,53,425 samples.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area continues to record the highest number of new cases reported in a day with 641. Rangareddy recorded the second-highest spike with 171 new cases, followed by Warangal Urban (131) and Medchal (91).