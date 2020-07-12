HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded 1,269 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 34,671 while eight persons succumbed to COVID-19 pushing the toll to 356 across the state.

As per the latest bulletin, 8,153 samples were tested in the last 24 hours out of which 1,269 turned out positive.

Of the new cases registered on Sunday, 800 cases are from the GHMC area, 132 are from Rangareddy and 94 cases from Medchal. Also, 1,714 persons were discharged, taking the total tally of recoveries to 20,919.

After the three districts, Sangareddy reported the most number of cases with 36, followed by Nagarkurnool with 23 cases.

There are 11,883 active cases in the state.

In India, there are 2,92,258 active cases of COVID-19 as the toll went up to 22,674. More than 5.34 lakh people have recovered. A total of 1,15,87,153 samples have been tested so far in the country, the union health ministry updated at 8 am on Sunday.

