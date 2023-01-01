HYDERABAD: The Telangana Excise Department registered a record revenue on December 31, 2022, and earned Rs 215.74 Crores in a single day. However, this amount was not due to the increase in sales which was said to have reduced by two percent in comparison with last year, however it was attributed to the increase in the prices of liquor.

The details of retail sales from all 19 depots across Telangana (Approx.) were 2,17, 444 cases of liquor and 1,28,455 cases of beer.

Out of which under Hyderabad 1 Depot- 15, 251 cases of liquor and 4, 141 cases of beer were sold generating a revenue of Rs 16,90,00,000 income.

Under Hyderabad 2 Depot- 18,907 cases of liquor and 7,833 cases of beer were sold generating Rs 20,78,00,000 income.

The total income from the two Hyderabad depots is Rs.37,68,00,000 crores. The figures may increase further after the entire sales of liquor from across the state are received and added to this figure.

The Telangana Government has allowed sales of liquor till 12 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. The State’s Excise Department has issued a note allowing the liquor shops to be open till midnight on December 31, while pubs and bars were also allowed to serve liquor till 1 am.

