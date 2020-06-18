HYDERABAD: In a bid to combat coronavirus pandemic, Indian Railways have deployed a total of 960 COVID care coaches in five states in the country. In this regard, Telangana has received 60 COVID care coaches while neighboring state Andhra Pradesh has received 20 COVID care coaches.

According to standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Union Ministry of Health on May 6, the state government has to provide doctors and paramedics. It is said that the railways will deploy two liaison officers for each location to assist the state government.

The coaches would be used for very mild and mild cases. The Railways has deployed 60 COVID care coaches at three locations in Telangana - Secunderabad, Kachiguda, and Adilabad.

The railways have also deployed 503 COVID care coaches in New Delhi, 372 coaches in Uttar Pradesh and five coaches in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Telangana. On June 16, a bulletin released from the government stated that 44,431 tests were done so far in the state, and out of them, 5,406 samples were tested positive till date.

Telangana witnessed the highest spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, 213 persons have tested positive for the dreaded virus and four persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state.

