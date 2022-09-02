Telangana Received Rs 20K Crore Under MGNREGA: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Centre has spent Rs 5 lakh crore on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme, and the State of Telangana was given Rs 20,000 crore under this scheme in the past eight years.

Out of this amount 20 per cent was spent during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while speaking to reporters in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Thursday.

The Minister who is on a trip to the State attended the meeting of district office-bearers, mandal presidents and karyakartas of Zaheerabad Parliamentary Constituency at Kamareddy town as part of 'Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana'.

She also blamed the TRS government over alleged rising debt, farmers' distress and other issues. She alleged that the government was taking loans without showing them in the budget and without informing the state assembly.

Nirmala Sithraman also accused the TRS government of changing the names of central schemes and projecting them as the state's schemes. (PTI Inputs)

