Telangana To Receive Heavy Rains For Next Two Days

The atmosphere over Telangana state is likely to be changed in the next two days with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall in some parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday. According to the IMD, a low depression has been formed in the Bay of Bengal and it is going to cross the Odisha coast on Sunday.

With this effect, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Telangana on Monday and Tuesday, said Dr. Nagaratna, Director, Meteorological Department. He said that some of Telangana witnessed rain on Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm and some parts of the state may witness rain on Sunday as well.

It is said that the districts of Adilabad, Kumrum Bheem-Asifabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Janagaon, Siddipet are likely to witness rains accompanied by winds on Monday and Tuesday.