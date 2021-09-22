Telangana To Receive Heavy Rains For Next 24 Hours

The Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad forecast heavy rains in Telangana in the next 24 hours. This is due to a low-pressure area formed over southern parts of West Bengal.

The officials of IMD Hyderabad said there is a possibility of heavy rain in Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy districts, on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, rains lashed the State, where Nalgonda received the highest rainfall of 4.9 cm, Koheda of Siddipet district received 4.3 cm, Bonakal in Khammam received 4.2 cm rainfall. In Hyderabad, Bandlaguda recorded 1.4 cm highest rainfall.

Maximum temperatures in Telangana are in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be in the range of 21-23 degree Celsius for the next three days.