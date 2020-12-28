Telangana: Rave Party Busted At Farmhouse In Keesara

At least ten persons including 6 girls were detained after a crackdown on a rave party at a farm house in Keesara Mandal. A fertiliser company owner organised a party for his friends who are majorly dealers and they were from Siddipet, Warangal, Nalgonda and Gajwel.

The raid was carried out on Sunday night in coordination with police following a tip-off. Besides many bottles of alcohols, a number of mobiles phones and vehicles were seized from the spot. A case was registered against the fertiliser trader and the girls who have been arrested were sent to welfare homes.