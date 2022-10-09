Telangana: Rajiv Swagruha Properties to be Auctioned on November 14

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (TRSCL) will auction its properties on November 14 in 10 districts.

The auction notification will be issued on October 11. The authorities will conduct auctions in physical and e-action modes. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will carry out the process.

District collectors have been tasked with conducting physical auctions across the districts. Plots, houses, and commercial plots will be auctioned in Adilabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Collectors of Adilabad, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, and Vikarabad confirmed their presence for auction notification. Khammam Municipal Commissioner and the officials of HMDA and TSIIC have agreed to conduct auctions for respective districts and organisations.

The HMDA will also conduct e-auctions at Thorrur, Turkayamjal, Bahadurpally, Kurmalguda, and one commercial plot in Amistapur Layout, Mahbubnagar. Similarly, the TSIIC will conduct e-auctions at Chandanagar and Kawadipally.

