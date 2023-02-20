Telangana: Raja Singh Receives Threat Calls from Pakistan, Alleges Police Inaction 

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has claimed that he was receiving threatening calls purportedly from Pakistan-based phone numbers. He filed a complaint with the police on Monday saying he had received threatening calls from a Pakistani phone number with an international country code +92 and another number with +44 code.

Raja Singh said he received the threatening call from the Pakistani phone number on WhatsApp. He is out on bail in a case in which he was arrested for making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad in 2022 sparking large-scale protests in the city.

“The callers told me my residential address, names of my family members, and their details and said they would kill me,” Raja Singh said in his complaint to the Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar.

He further said he had been receiving threatening calls every day and claimed that the police were not taking action on his complaints.

