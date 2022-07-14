Telangana Rains: Section 144 Imposed in Bhadrachalam and Burgampad Mandals

Hyderabad: In view of the river Godavari flowing above danger level at Bhadrachalam in Bhadrdari Kothagudem district, the district adminastration on Thursday imposed 144 section in Bhaddrachalam and Burgampad mandals in the district to prevent the human loss and the property.

The bridge across the river at Bhadarachalam would be closed from 5 pm onwards today, July 14, the district collector Anudeep Durishetty informed.

He further added the people should notice that the vehicular traffic on the bridge would remain closed for the next 48 hours and appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration.

The officials have evacuated the residents of New colony, Ayyappa colony and and Shubhash Nagar colony which were inundated to the safer places.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar to put stay at Bhadarachalam to monitor the arrangements and to evacuate the people from the inundated areas immediately.

