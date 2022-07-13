NIRMAL: Amid heavy rains in Telangana, a flood alert was issued at several places as river waters were rising across the state. Several people who were trying to cross the inundated roads and streams were caught in the waters and had to be rescued. In one such situation, a young man had to spend the whole night stuck in the middle of the river and was finally rescued with the help of the villagers the next day morning.

As per reports in Sakshi, a young man named Kanaka Damu from Islampur, a remote forest village of Kadem mandal of Nirmal district in the state had gone to fetch rice from a ration shop at Udumpur village on the 11th of this month.

On his way back home, he got stuck in the stream due to overflowing waters owing to the heavy rains. As nobody was around for him to call out for help, he had to spend the whole night in the flowing waters and somehow managed to stay safe without being washed away. Even though he had a mobile phone the man was unable to call as there were no signals in the area.

On Tuesday morning, he managed to climb a submerged tree and called the villagers for help. Sarpanch Kanaka Padma's husband Jaithu, Upa-Sarpanch Vaman, and the villagers rushed to the stream and started rescue ops.

The young man was safely brought to the banks of the stream with the help of a rope, ending his overnight- ordeal in the cold waters of the stream.

Heavy to heavy rainfall continued to lash the State leading to irrigation projects in the Godavari basin receiving heavy inflows of water from upstream neighboring Maharashtra forcing officials to lift the gates to release water downstream.

