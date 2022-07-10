Telangana Rains: JNTUH, OU, KU Exams Postponed

Hyderabad: Heavy rains across the state led to postponement of examinations in State universities. The Jawaharlal Nehru University-Hyderabad (JNTUH), Hyderabad, postponed the BTech/B Pharm regular and supplementary exams scheduled on July 11.

"Due to the declaration of holidays for all educational institutions in the wake of torrential rains across the state, BTech/B Pharm regular IV year II Semester Regular and Supplementary Examinations of the University scheduled on July 11 and BTech/B Pharm regular IV year I Semester Supplementary Examinations of the University scheduled on July 12 have been postponed and the rescheduled dates will be intimated soon. However, the remaining University Exaaminations scheduled from July 16 onwards will be conducted as per the schedule already given,"read the notification given by the JNTU.

The Osmania University has also rescheduled the semester exams.

" As per the memo issued by the Education Department , all the Examinations scheduled from July 11 to July 13 under Osmaina University jurisdiction have been postponed due to torrential rains across the state. The Rescheduled Time-Table for all the postpioned examinations will be posted on OU website in due course of time. The other exams which are scheduled from July 14 wuill be held as per the original schedule," stated a press release released by Controller of Examinations, OU.

The Kakatiya University has also followed the suit of other state universities. The exams which are to be held from July 11 to July 13 have been postponed under its jurisdiction.

Many other autonomous colleges have also postponed the exams in the wake of heavy rains across the state.

