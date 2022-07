Telangana Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert for 11 Districts

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued red alert for Telangana state for the next two days- 24-26 July. The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past couple of days .

For the second time in less than two weeks, Telangana is witnessing flood-like situation with heavy rains leaving rivulets, lakes and reservoirs in a spate. Incessant rains in Hyderabad and some other districts inundated low-lying areas, disrupting road transport and bringing normal life to a halt.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued red alert for Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Siricilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad and Warangal and Orange alert for mancherial, Nizamabad, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar.

Yellow alert for Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Sangareddy and Yadadri districts.