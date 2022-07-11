Hyderabad: The Godavari river reached the third level flood warning at Bhadrachalam in Telangana on Monday. Due to persistent huge inflows from catchment areas in Maharashtra, Godavari river and its tributaries were in spate.

Following incessant rains, water level rose sharply at Bhadrachalam to reach 50.4 feet, breaching the second flood warning level of 48 feet, prompting authorities to sound alert across the course of the river.

జిల్లా కలెక్టర్ గారు మరో రెండు రోజులు కొనసాగనున్న భారీ వర్షాలు నేపథ్యంలో భద్రాచలం నందు గోదావరి నది పరివాహక ప్రాంతాల్లో గల పరిస్థితిని సమీక్షించేందుకుగాను సూపరింటెండెంట్ ఆఫ్ పోలీస్ డాక్టర్ వినీత్ IPS గారు (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NHcxIpbMhW — Collector Bhadradri Kothagudem (@Collector_BDD) July 10, 2022

Bhadradri Kothagudem district administration has sounded an alert across the course of the river, especially in the low-lying mandals. Some villages were already cut-off due to submergence of connecting roads. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inquired about the flood situation in Godavari river.

According to the district administration, the water flow at Bhadrachalam was 12,79,307 cusecs. If the water level crosses 53 feet, a final flood warning alert will be issued. The district collector has asked the people in low-lying areas to reach relief camps. Five relief camps have so far been opened.

The river was in spate from Sri Ram Sagar to Bhadrachalam due to incessant rain for the last 3-4 days in Maharashtra and Telangana district of Adilabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad. Nine gates of the Sri Ram Sagar project have been opened to release the water.

Similarly, the Sripada Yellampalli project also continues to receive heavy inflows. Irrigation officials have lifted 27 gates to release water for Parvathi barrage under Kaleshwaram project. Swaraswati and Lakshmi barrages under Kaleshwaram were also receiving massive inflows.

(With inputs from IANS)

