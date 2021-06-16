Telangana Rains to Continue, Says MET Forecast

It has been raining heavily in many places across Telangana for the last two or three days. However, the Met office said that there is a possibility of light to heavy rains in the state for another two days.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecast that the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will continue for another two days, leading to heavy rains in the state.

The normal rainfall recorded in the state today was between 7 mm and 13 mm. The highest rainfall of 123.1 mm was recorded in the Peddapalli district. Adilabad, Kumarambhim, Asifabad, Nirmal, Manchiryala, Nizamabad and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts received 64.5 to 115 mm of rainfall, while Vanaparthi, Nagarkurnool, and Nalgonda districts received 2.4 to 15.5 mm of rainfall.