Telangana Rains: CM KCR Directs Officials To Be on Alert Due To Heavy Rains

HYDERABAD: In the wake of heavy rains across the state, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to place the official machinery on alert and take all protective measures.

The several districts in the state including Hyderabad have been witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past two days.

CM also instructed the authorities and public representatives that people living in low lying areas should be rehabilitated and also asked the NDRF and Disaster Management teams to be on standby in flood prone areas.

He also directed the officials to take measures on a war footing to prevent any loss of life and damage to property.

Several rivulets and water bodies across the state were in spate following the rains.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department in Hyderabad has issued a red alert for some parts of the state. It predicted heavy to very heavy and extreme heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanmakonda districts.

The latest special weather report predicted that Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal, Malkajgiri districts during the same period. While a similar forecast was issued for remaining districts of Telangana.

