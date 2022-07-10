Telangana Rains: CM KCR Cautions People to Remain Vigilant

Hyderabad: As Telangana has been witnessing incessant rains over the past three days across the state, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a review meeting with the officials on the status of rains, measures taken so far and measures to be taken in the state.

In a press conference held here on Sunday, the CM cautioned the people of the state to remain vigilant of heavy to very heavy rains in the coming three to four days.

The CM also added that Ministers, district collectors and other officials have been put on high alert. He also said NDRF teams are on standby. In addition to state Helicopters, sought support from Indian Air Force (IAF) for any rescue operation in the state.

Also Read: Telangana Declares Rain Holidays for Educational Institutions