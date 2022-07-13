Telangana: Rain Continues, Third Flood Warning Issued In Bhadrachalam On Godavari River

Heavy to very heavy rains continue to lash different parts of Telangana. The water level in river Godavari increased and the third warning signal has been issued at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday. The water level touched 53 feet. Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector Anudeep Durishetty in a statement stated that there was a possibility of the further rise and the water level might reach 63 feet. He held a teleconference with district officials and directed the officials to take up immediate relief measures and shift all the residents in the villages on the banks of the river to rehabilitation centres.

He appealed to the elected representatives to take all the necessary actions to move the villagers in the submerged areas to the relief centres with immediate effect. Proper sanitation has to be maintained and medical teams have to provide health services at relief centres, he said.

He further stated that boats, expert swimmers and NDRF personnel have to be readied to carry out rescue operations in the case of any emergency. He urged the people not to cross the bridge Godavari at Bhadrachalam.

Flood control rooms have been set up at the Collector’s office with number 08744-241950, WhatsApp number 9392929743, at RDO office with WhatsApp number 9392919750 and at Bhadrachalam sub-Collector office with number 08743-232444 and WhatsApp number 6302485393.

