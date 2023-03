Telangana: Rain Alert In These Districts 

Telangana is going to witness light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers from Wednesday to Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued a yellow alert for a few districts in Telangana. IMD-H warned that lightning strikes during thunderstorms may damage crops. The department said the farmers to take all precautions needed to protect the crops. In the city, Wednesday and Thursday are predicted to be cloudy, with a slight chance of rain on Friday.

IMD-H issued yellow alerts for Vikarabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Sangareddy.