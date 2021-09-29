Telangana: Quote About Harish Rao On Pamphlet Will Shock You

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao, known as the troubleshooter in the ruling TRS party is sketching out strategies to win the Huzurabad bypolls. The EC has announced that bypoll for Huzurabad is going to be held on October 30 and the result will be announced on November 2nd.

We all know that Harish Rao is the people's leader and he would never step back to interact with the public. He takes part in the inauguration of some shops. Recently, Harish Rao inaugurated a shop by the name, 'Manikanta Traders' in Gajwel Mandal of Siddipet district. What grabbed the attention is the pamphlet of Manikanta Traders in which it was mentioned that 'Mantri Tanneru Harish Rao Kabandha Hasthalatho prarambinchabadindhi' and we all know that Kabandha is a demon. So, the quote on the pamphlet gives a negative message and now the pamphlet is going viral on all social media platforms. Here is the photo, just give a look at it.