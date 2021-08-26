Telangana Puts Shifting of Hyderabad's Upperpally Court on Fast-track

In order to speed up the process of relocating the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court from Upperpally, Rajendranagar to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area, Toll Plaza on Himayatsagar Road, a team of officials from the judiciary, Roads, and Building (R and B), and Revenue departments visited the site again on Wednesday and made plans to fence the area.

On the directions of the Rangareddy district collector, revenue authorities handed up five acres of government land in Survey No.381, in Premavathipet Village in the ORR region, for the building of a new court complex, which is currently in the Upperpally area, earlier this year. It is reported to be operating out of rented space. Because government property is abundant in the region, just a few kilometers away from the current bench, the judicial body opted to relocate the court into its own structure.

The Principal Judge of Rangareddy District, along with other authorities, visited the site earlier this year to assess the viability of the planned project before approving it. According to authorities, the new facility would have amenities similar to those found in a residential building.

The proposal was thereafter forwarded to the collector, who forwarded it to MRO Rajendranagar for early possession. The land handover took place in March between Revenue and Judiciary authorities at the Mandal office, when the officials signed the letter of acceptance.