Telangana Public Health Director Dances In Ganesh Utsav Without Mask

Telangana Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao participated in Ganesh Utsav and he could be seen dancing to the song. The video of Srinivasa Rao shaking his leg is going viral and it has become the talk of the town. Some of the netizens are questioning that it is not wrong to dance but they are finding fault at him as he is dancing without a mask. It is all known knowledge that he has been urging people to wear masks all the time. Some time ago, he appealed to everyone in Telangana to wear a mask everywhere, even at home. Now the netizens are criticising that being a responsible person how could he dance in the utsav sans mask. Some of the netizens are saying that politicians and other high profile people can do anything in the country.

However, a couple of days ago, G Srinivasa Rao said that the coronavirus situation in the state is under control and there is no problem for the next six months. He said that "There is no chance of a third wave until a new and strong variant emerges. If we continue our vaccination drive to cover a large section of people, chances of a strong variant emerging in coming days is low." In the first week of August, Srinivasa Rao had said that the third wave will not emerge till December.