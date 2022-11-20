Telangana Public Health Chief Defends CM KCR’s Touching Feet Gesture

Hyderabad: Days after courting controversy by touching the feet of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa has said people are making an unnecessary issue over this. He said given a chance he won’t mind repeating this a 100 times.

During a programme in Kothagudem on Sunday, the Public Health director defended his action and told the media persons that KCR is an elder to him and more like a father and he would feel fortunate if he get an opportunity to touch his feet and seek his blessings.

“It’s not something to create a fuss about. I will touch the CM feet 100 times,” the state Public Health chief said.

It may be recalled here that on the day when the Chief Minister KCR e-inaugurated the eight newly-built medical colleges from Pragathi Bhavan, the Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa was seen presenting a bouquet to the Chief Minister and touching his feet and moments later the Public Health official once again touches his feet and seeks his blessings. This gesture was captured by the media persons present there and the video clip went viral.

Sycophancy! Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao touches the feet of CM #KCR, TWICE after the virtual launch of the new medical colleges. CM formally opened the academic year at the 8 newly built government medical institutions spread over 8 distr, on Tuesday. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/FDzeUSmbD0 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) November 16, 2022

In a similar incident, a former District Collector of Siddipet P Venkataramana Reddy has touched the feet of the CM KCR during a public programme. Subsequently, he defended his action in a similar fashion. Later, he resigned voluntarily and joined the TRS and he was made a member of Telangana Legislative Council by the party.

