HYDERABAD: The shortage of Remdesivir medicine in Telangana has led to panic in hospitals and illegal sale of the drug in the black market, as the COVID cases are on a spike in the State. Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday tweeted that he had held discussions with several manufacturers of Remdesivir, for the supply of the drug, as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao. He said that arrangements were made to procure four lakh plus vials to be made available across all Government hospitals within a week.

As directed by Hon’ble CM KCR Garu, have held discussions with several manufacturers of #Remdisivir today Have made arrangements for 4 lakh plus vials to be made available across all Govt hospitals within a week#COVIDSecondWave — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 21, 2021

Earlier the Telangana government had also written to the Union Health Ministry over the shortage of medicines and vaccines. Remdesivir manufacturers were requested to increase production to meet the needs of the state.

Seven companies in India are authorised to manufacture Remdesivir including - Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cipla Ltd, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Jubilant Generics and Hetero Healthcare Ltd.

Several states, including Telangana, are reeling under a severe shortage of 'emergency medicine' Remdesivir which is used for treating COVID-19 patients who are on oxygen support.

Telangana's daily coronavirus cases continue to surge and a record one-day increase of 6,542 fresh infections were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total positives to over 3.67 lakh, while the toll rose to 1876 with 20 more fatalities.