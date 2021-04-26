Telangana Private School Teachers To Get Financial Aid From Govt, 25 kgs Rice

HYDERABAD: With many private teachers and staff members working without or on half salaries due to the pandemic that ensued since last year, the Telangana government had announced financial aid of Rs 2,000 and 25 kg rice for them. With the closure of educational institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers and non-teaching staff of many private schools are surviving with hardly enough money to live on. This assistance will continue till the educational institutions reopen.

The education department released Rs 32 crore for this scheme, where more than 1.45 lakh teachers and other staff were credited with the amount. Rice is being supplied through ration shops and the Civil Supplies Corporation was directed to supply about 3,625 tonnes of fine variety rice.

This humane gesture by the Telangana State Government will benefit many teachers and staff who are going through extremely tough times, as they are unable to feed their families

Private teachers are hailing the decision taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to support them. (Inputs from Telangana Today)

Meanwhile, the State government has declared holidays for schools and junior colleges from April 27 to May 31 due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the state for the past one month. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said the reopening of schools and junior colleges will be decided depending on the Covid-19 situation on June 1. April 26 will be the last working day of the academic year for 2021, she added.

