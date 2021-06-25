Telangana Press Academy: 2 Lakh Exgratia To Kin Of COVID Victims

Many front line workers such as doctors, health workers, policemen and journalists have lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the first and second wave of coronavirus, many senior journalists died due to COVID-19. In the second wave of COVID-19, not only senior journalists died but the coronavirus has also killed many others working in districts, towns and villages across different Indian states. The second wave of the coronavirus has been far more devastating for the media than the first.

About 70 journalists, including senior journalists, have fallen prey to coronavirus. Telangana State Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayan said that the state government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of those who died due to COVID-19. He also stated that the affected families will get a pension of Rs 3,000 per month for five years. He added that a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two children in the family of a deceased journalist studying under class 10 would be given as a stipend.

He explained that the government has so far provided financial assistance of Rs 5.15 crore to the COVID affected journalists in the state. Applications can be sent to the below mentioned address. Secretary, Telangana State Media Academy, Door No.10-2-1, Samachar Bhavan, Second Floor, AC Guards, Masab Tank, Telangana State Film Development Corporation Complex, Hyderabad.