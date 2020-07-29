SIDDIPET: A nine-month COVID-19 infected pregnant woman, gave birth to a healthy baby in a 108 ambulance near Nanganur mandal, on her way to Hyderabad hospital for better treatment.



According to reports, the pregnant woman is a native of Huzurnagar town in Telangana. She was infected with coronavirus a few days ago and doctors advised her to go to Hyderabad for better treatment.

The woman was being shifted to Hyderabad in an ambulance by the 108 vehicle crew of Nanganur Mandal in Siddipet district of Telangana in order to provide special treatment in view of her condition.

On the way to Shamirpet, the condition of the woman worsened and she experienced labour pains. The 108 staff helped her deliver the baby in the same ambulance. Both the mother and the baby were safe and they were shifted to Hyderabad, staff said.

Meanwhile Telangana reported 1,610 new cases reported on Tuesday, according to the health bulletin released by the state health department. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 57,142. Nine persons have died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the fatalities due to the virus rose to 480.

Currently there are 13,753 active patients who were undergoing COVID-19 treatment. Telangana conducted testing on 15,839 samples on Tuesday, state government had tested 3,79,081 samples till date.