Telangana: Prashant Kishor's Suggestions To TRS Chief KCR

All the parties in Telangana are gearing up for the upcoming elections. We all know that a few days ago, the meeting of Prashant Kishor and Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president, K Chandrasekhar Rao took place in Telangana. Reports came that TRS has hired Prashant Kishor for the next assembly elections scheduled in the second half of 2023. KCR said that Prashant Kishor is working with him and further stated that he is his best friend for the last 7-8 years. He also said that Prashant Kishor has never worked for money.

The political strategy group has worked with Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Amarinder Singh, and Narendra Modi in the past.

Now, the reports claim that Prashant Kishor and his team have given a detailed report on people's pulse in Telangana.

It is said that Prashant Kishor's report focussed on are people happy with the TRS government? The report also included - "Justice should be done to those leaders who didn't get any post in the TRS two-term governance, transfers of government employees and recruitment should be done in one year, problems of district, zonal, multi-zonal employees should be solved, welfare programmes should be highlighted."

