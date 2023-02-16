Telangana: Power Charges Set To Increase From April 1

HYDERABAD: The power bills of all consumers in the State will increase every month from the 1st of April up to 30 paise per unit, depending on the cost of the fuels. Telangana State electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) are likely to collect Fuel Surcharge Adjustment charges (FSA) from electricity consumers. While the FSA charges will come into force from April 1, the effect of these charges will be seen in the bills received by the consumers from the month of July. FSA charges for a particular month have to be collected in the third month after the billing cycle.

The Centre last year had allowed distribution companies to hike the tariff by 30 paisa per unit, whereas the discoms would require Electricity Regulatory Council (ERC) approval to increase the power tariff for 50 paise per unit. As per the Centre’s guidelines, the discoms were asked to install meters at distribution transformers supplying power to the agriculture sector and fix prepaid meters for consumers utilising more than 500 units.

The State government introduced a gazette notification notifying the 'Third Amendment Regulation, 2023'which came out on the 20th of January. The same was introduced in the Assembly on the 12th of this month allowing FSA charges. This paved the way for the collection of FSA charges. Accordingly, the fuel surcharge adjustment (FSA) or FCA will be recovered from the consumers on a monthly basis. Discoms will levy the FCA charges on its consumers as per the voltage level on the consumed units during the billing month. With this, electricity bills are likely to be hiked further.

Also Read: Pink Posters Across Hyderabad on KCR Birthday Eve