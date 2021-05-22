Telangana Polytechnic Admissions 2021: Polycet Exam Eligibility, Timetable

The admission process for Polytechnic courses in Telangana is expected to begin in July or August. It has been revealed that the application process will start on the 24th of this month. The State Board of Technical Education and Training released the timetable on Friday night. Candidates are advised to apply for the Polycet examination till June 11.

Eligibility Criteria for Admissions to Telangana Polytechnic in 2021

1. According to the state's guidelines, the candidate must be a resident of either Telangana/Andhra Pradesh

2. The candidate must have completed Senior Secondary Examination SSC, from the State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana, or equivalent examination. Candidates from CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), A.P. Open School Society (APOSS) are also eligible to apply.

3. In Class X, mathematics must be a required subject. The minimum marks obtained in standard X must be 35%.

4. Candidates from NIOS/TOSS/APOSS/CBSE/ICSE/OTHER board must have scored passing marks in all the subjects and Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry must be major subjects. The minimum qualifying percentage is 35%.

5. Candidates whose results are awaited for the academic year are also eligible to apply for Telangana POLYCET-2021.

5. There is no age limit to apply for POLYCET-2021. However, there is an upper limit for students who want to apply for a scholarship. Guidelines for scholarships are defined in Memo No. 10537/SW(Edn.2)/2011 and issued from time to time by Social Welfare (Edn.) Department