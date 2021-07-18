Telangana POLYCET Results 2021: Details Inside

On Saturday, the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2021 commenced peacefully across the State amidst the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The examination, which was administered at 411 exam centres, began at 11 a.m. and ended at 1.30 p.m. The total number of students registered for the entrance test this year is 1,02,496, including 58,616 boys and 43,880 girls, and of those, 92,556 candidates appeared for the test, translating the attendance percentage to 90.30.

The key will be issued on Monday or Tuesday. And the results of Telangana State POLYCET 2021 will be released within 10 to 12 days.

The POLYCET is the entrance exam for admission into diploma programmes in engineering/technology and non-engineering courses offered at government/aided/unaided polytechnic institutions.

Similarly based on the POLYCET rank the students will get admissions into diploma programmes in agriculture offered by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University and diploma programmes in animal husbandry and fisheries offered by PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University.

This year POLYCET ranks will be used for admitting students to the six-year integrated (2+4) undergraduate BTech programmes offered by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basar.