Telangana Police to Shut All Entry and Exit Points Across State

Today Telangana State DGP Mahender Reddy IPS along with CP Rachakonda Mahesh Bhagwat IPS, Malkajigiri DCP Rakshitha Murthy IPS., and other Police officer's joined Monitoring/surprising the police check posts and Lockdown implementation on the field in Kushaiguda and Uppal areas under the Rachakonda Commissionerate limits.

Speaking to the media DGP stated that the Goods vehicles movement has to be controlled during the lockdown period. Loading and unloading activities of Goods vehicles within the towns should be done during 9 pm to 8 am only. Traffic advisory will also be issued regarding this. DGP instructed all shop owners and vegetable vendors not to allow customers after 9:30 am and observe lockdown by sharp 10 am. DGP also advised the public to visit only nearby markets so that they can get home early.

He warned that all unauthorized vehicles would be seized and returned post lockdown only. “Only emergency vehicles with proper permission are exempted”, he added. He advised the public to utilize the relaxation time for procuring grocery and other things which are necessary at home and not to wander around roads without proper need.

DGP instructed the managements of permitted companies to adhere to the lockdown guidelines and plan their shift timings accordingly. “Workforce movement in lockdown period will not be tolerated”, he added. He further stated that entry and exit points of all major towns and cities across the state will be closed during lockdown period and only permitted vehicles that provide essential services would be allowed to move. “All other vehicles without permission will be seized,” he uttered. DGP requested the public to observe lockdown strictly and stay home to be safe.