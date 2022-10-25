Telangana Police Seize Rs 2.7 crore Unaccounted Cash Ahead of Munugode Bypoll

Hyderabad: Days after Narsingi police seized Rs 1 crore cash being taken to bypoll-bound Munugode, officials on Tuesday said they have confiscated Rs 2.7 crore of unaccounted cash in Munugode. The money was recovered as part of the implementation of a model code of conduct by the police.

Earlier today, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof Kodandaram registered a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and sought action against the political parties for allegedly luring the voters with cash and liquor ahead of the polling.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer in a press release said the 19 FIRs have been registered and 44 people have been arrested in election-related cases in the constituency so far. Vikas Raj added that the Excise Department has booked 94 cases.

Following the instructions of the Election Commission, mock poll was done on five percent of EVMs and VVPATs, the press release said. It said the design of the EPIC (election photo identity card) has been revised with six security features including a hologram. The by-election is scheduled for November 3 and the counting of votes would be taken up on November 6.

(With PTI inputs)