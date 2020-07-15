HYDERABAD: Senior IPS officer and Telangana State Police Recruitment Board Chairman VV Srinivasa Rao sustained grievous injuries after his vehicle overturned on the Outer Ring Road abutting Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. The mishap on the busy ORR occurred the senior police officer was going back to his house in Kondapur from the police academy after the day's work. Besides Srinivasa Rao, his driver also suffered in the incident.

The senior IPS officer and his driver were subsequently shifted to a corporate hospital in nearby Gacchibowli for emergency treatment. Full details of the incident are awaited.

The incessant rains which have been lashing the state capital and parts of Telangana for the last two days appear to have caused the accident. Srinivasa Rao's vehicle is believed to have lost control on the wet ORR before turning turtle. The car was severely mangled in the incident and it was a providential escape for both the senior officer and his driver.