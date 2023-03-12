Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have launched an investigation into the ‘leak’ of a question paper of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam on Sunday. The police have rounded up a few suspects and are interrogating them to know who and how the question papers of Town Planning Building Overseer and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exams were hacked online.

Following the hacking report, the Public Service Commission deferred the exams for the posts of Town Planning Building Overseer and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on Sunday. The Town Planning Building Overseer exam was scheduled to be held on Sunday while the exam for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts were slated to be conducted online on March 15 and 15. The recruitment board said new dates for these competitive exams will be released soon.

Meanwhile, the hacking of exam papers has taken a new twist. It is reported that the question paper was not ‘hacked’ but leaked by the TSPSC employee. The reports suggested that a young woman would frequently visit the recruitment board office to meet the board employee Praveen Kumar. As Praveen was enamoured by her, he leaked the question paper for Town Planning Building Overseer upon her request.

Earlier in the day, a case was also registered at the Begum Bazar police station after the TSPSC officials found out that the question papers were leaked online.

